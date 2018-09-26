Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suspension lifted

Winston's suspension was lifted by the commissioner Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction report.

As anticipated, Winston was able to return to the team's facility Tuesday, but he doesn't enter the building as the unanimous favorite to take over as starting quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick performed at a high level in Winston's absence, passing for at least three touchdowns and 400-plus yards in each start, leading the Buccaneers to a 2-1 record. More should be made clear about the competition once both quarterbacks take the field for practice Wednesday.