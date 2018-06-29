Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suspension puts future in doubt

Winston (suspension), whose $20.9 million fifth-year team option for 2019 is only guaranteed against injury, could be released by the team for any other reason at any time before March 13 of next year without related financial penalty, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

If Winston doesn't suffer any injury during the 2018 campaign that carries over into next offseason, the Bucs retain the right to revoke the option at any time before 4pm ET on March 13, 2019, the beginning of the new league year. That contingency officially became part of the overall conversation regarding Winston on Thursday, when the NFL publicly announced his three-game suspension for violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Laine further reports that Winston is owed $3.89 million for the 2018 campaign (he'll forfeit $124,411.76 of that in the form of the three game checks he'll miss, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports), but that the Bucs would naturally be off the hook for all or part of that in the unlikely scenario they sought out and found a trade partner for the embattled fourth-year quarterback before the fifth day of training camp. They could also opt to release Winston altogether at some point during the remainder of the current calendar year, which would trigger a $4,9 million hit in dead cap money according to Spotrac. However, what seems the most conceivable -- although still relatively improbable for the time being -- in terms of a divorce is the Bucs opting to move on from Winston next offseason if they remain dissatisfied with his personal conduct, on-field performance or a combination of the two. As per the terms of his suspension, the 24-year-old is eligible to fully participate in training camp and preseason games. However, he'll then be forced to leave the team after the final preseason contest and remain away from the facility until Tuesday, September 25th, the first day of Week 4 of the coming season.