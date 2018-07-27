Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Takes reps with all three offensive units on Day 1

Winston (suspension) received reps with all three offensive units during the Buccaneers' first practice of training camp Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Ryan Fitzpatrick opened with the first-team offense as expected, while Ryan Griffin started off directing the second-team group. However, it wasn't long before Winston started mixing in, eventually rotating throughout with all three offensive teams but logging the majority of his reps with the second unit according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. While the entire scenario is far from ideal, Winston appears to be facing it with the right approach on the surface, remarking Thursday that the current circumstances will give him an opportunity to "lead behind the scenes" for the time being.