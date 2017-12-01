Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Technically listed as questionable

Winston (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Winston was a full practice participant throughout the week and has already been named as the starter for Sunday. He'll return from a three-game absence to take on a Green Bay defense that's allowed quarterbacks to complete 68.8 percent of passes at a clip of 7.8 yards per attempt. The Bucs seemingly kept Winston on the injury repot just in case he suffers an unexpected late setback.