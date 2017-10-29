Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Three turnovers with no touchdowns in Week 8
Winston (shoulder) struggled in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers, completing 21 of 38 passes for 210 yards with two interceptions while rushing three times for 13 yards and losing a fumble.
Winston's 5.5 yards per attempt were his lowest since Week 4 of the 2016 season, as he struggled to get anything going despite throwing at least 38 passes for the fifth time in seven games. The third-year signal-caller has been inconsistent despite seeing plenty of volume in an offense stocked with talented receiving threats, throwing for at least 328 yards in four games and no more than 210 in the other three.
