Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throwing passes Friday
Winston (thumb) was spotted throwing passes at Friday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Winston was limited to throwing tennis balls at Thursday's practice while working through a fractured right thumb, but the Buccaneers cleared him to use a football in the final session of Week 15. Winston's status for Sunday's game against the Lions is still uncertain, however, and it's possible a final call on his availability isn't made until game day. Ryan Griffin is the next man up on the depth chart at quarterback.
