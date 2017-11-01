Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throwing Wednesday

Winston (shoulder) threw during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Since suffering an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder Week 6, Winston has followed a strict regimen of no throws until Friday, so he appears to be in a better spot than the last two weeks. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to log a full practice, which will be confirmed during the release of Wednesday's injury report. Achieving such status would more or less clear him for Sunday's divisional game at New Orleans, barring a setback.