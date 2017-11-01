Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throwing Wednesday
Winston (shoulder) threw during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Since suffering an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder Week 6, Winston has followed a strict regimen of no throws until Friday, so he appears to be in a better spot than the last two weeks. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to log a full practice, which will be confirmed during the release of Wednesday's injury report. Achieving such status would more or less clear him for Sunday's divisional game at New Orleans, barring a setback.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: May have aggravated shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Three turnovers with no touchdowns in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Active as expected Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Closes week with full practice•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?