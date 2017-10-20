Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws at practice Friday
Winston (shoulder) threw passes at Friday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers have taken it easy with Winston this week while he deals with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, as the franchise signal caller didn't make any throws Wednesday or Thursday. However, he was able to air it out a bit Friday, and based on a video provided by Auman, it didn't look like he was especially limited while doing so. The Buccaneers will reveal Winston's status for the Week 7 matchup with the Bills when they release their final injury report of the week at the conclusion of Friday's practice.
