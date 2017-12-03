Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws for 270, two TDs in return

Winston (shoulder) completed 21 of 32 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-20 overtime loss to the Packers. He also rushed five times for 18 yards, fumbled twice (losing one) and logged a pair of fumble recoveries.

Playing for the first time since Week 9, Winston put together an impressive final line for fantasy purposes, posting his first multi-touchdown effort since Week 7. Winston averaged an impressive 8.4 yards per attempt as well and got Cameron Brate involved in the offense again after a four-week lull, finding the fourth-year tight end for both of his passing scores. However, Winston also appeared to be unprepared for a shotgun snap on the second play of the fourth quarter, seeing the ball go past him for a nine-yard loss on a play that had started at the Packers' 3-yard line. The miscue forced the Buccaneers to settle for a 30-yard Patrick Murray field goal instead of having a chance to knot the game 17-17. The Bucs have now lost the last six games that Winston has started, a streak he'll look to snap against the Lions in Week 14.