Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws for 285 yards in loss
Winston completed 26 of 38 passes for 285 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions. He also lost a fumble.
Winston fired a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to bring the Buccaneers back from a 21-7 fourth-quarter deficit, but Tampa ultimately fell short for the eighth time in the last 10 games. The third-year signal caller had helped put his team in the hole earlier in the game by throwing interceptions in the second and third quarters and fumbling away on a sack, blemishing what was an otherwise strong fantasy day. He spread the ball around for a second consecutive week as well, connecting with a whopping 11 different pass catchers on the afternoon. Factoring in Sunday's production, Winston has thrown for 555 yards and generated a 4:2 TD:INT ratio in his first two games back from a shoulder injury, numbers he'll look to improve on in a Week 15 Monday night showdown against the Falcons.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No injury designation for Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Pops up on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws for 270, two TDs in return•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Active in Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...