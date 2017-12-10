Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws for 285 yards in loss

Winston completed 26 of 38 passes for 285 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions. He also lost a fumble.

Winston fired a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to bring the Buccaneers back from a 21-7 fourth-quarter deficit, but Tampa ultimately fell short for the eighth time in the last 10 games. The third-year signal caller had helped put his team in the hole earlier in the game by throwing interceptions in the second and third quarters and fumbling away on a sack, blemishing what was an otherwise strong fantasy day. He spread the ball around for a second consecutive week as well, connecting with a whopping 11 different pass catchers on the afternoon. Factoring in Sunday's production, Winston has thrown for 555 yards and generated a 4:2 TD:INT ratio in his first two games back from a shoulder injury, numbers he'll look to improve on in a Week 15 Monday night showdown against the Falcons.