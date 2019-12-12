Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws tennis ball Thursday
Winston (right thumb/knee) has yet to resume throwing a football, but he was spotted doing so with a tennis ball at Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
That represents an upgrade from Wednesday, when Winston was restricted to simulated throws in practice. Laine adds that come Friday, the QB should progress to working with a football, "unless (the Buccaneers) wait to do that Saturday before they head to Detroit." At this stage, Winston appears to be trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Lions approaches, with added clarity on that front hopefully on tap after Friday's practice.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Seen on field Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Likely to play through broken thumb•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Meeting with hand specialist•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Has slight fracture in thumb•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Conquers injury in wild win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Managing Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...