Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws tennis ball Thursday

Winston (right thumb/knee) has yet to resume throwing a football, but he was spotted doing so with a tennis ball at Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

That represents an upgrade from Wednesday, when Winston was restricted to simulated throws in practice. Laine adds that come Friday, the QB should progress to working with a football, "unless (the Buccaneers) wait to do that Saturday before they head to Detroit." At this stage, Winston appears to be trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Lions approaches, with added clarity on that front hopefully on tap after Friday's practice.