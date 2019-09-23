Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws three TD passes
Winston completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 380 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Giants.
Winston completed 62 percent of his pass attempts and averaged a healthy 10.3 yards per attempt thanks to some big gains through the air. He completed three touchdown passes to Mike Evans in the first half but his lone interception was equally important, coming while his team was marching toward the red zone in the fourth quarter. All in all, it was a much-improved performance from Winston, who averaged just 201 passing yards with three turnovers over the first two games. He'll face a tougher challenge on the road against the Rams next Sunday.
