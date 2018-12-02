Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws two TD passes
Winston completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Panthers. He also carried five times for 48 yards in the 24-17 win.
Winston completed 67 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 8.3 yards per attempt. He threw touchdown passes to Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries, giving him a 6:1 TD:INT over his last three games. Winston was also effective as a ball carrier, leading the team in rushing to top off his productive afternoon. He'll look to build on his recent success next Sunday in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Excels in Week 12 win•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Named as Week 12 starter•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Nearly leads comeback in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains in backup role•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Demoted for Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Pulled from Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...