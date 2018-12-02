Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws two TD passes

Winston completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Panthers. He also carried five times for 48 yards in the 24-17 win.

Winston completed 67 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 8.3 yards per attempt. He threw touchdown passes to Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries, giving him a 6:1 TD:INT over his last three games. Winston was also effective as a ball carrier, leading the team in rushing to top off his productive afternoon. He'll look to build on his recent success next Sunday in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Saints.

More News
Our Latest Stories