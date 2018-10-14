Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Tosses four scores in first start
Winston completed 30 of 41 passes for 395 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 34-29 loss to Atlanta. He added 31 yards on the ground and fumbled twice, but neither was recovered by the defense.
Winston got going early, connecting with Cameron Brate on a 15-yard back-shoulder touchdown for the game's first score. He continued humming from there, spreading the ball around so that seven different receivers ended the game with at least three catches. Winston is a dangerous option in a Buccaneers offense that has proven to be a high-flying attack throughout the early part of this season. Where the concerns might lie is in ball security. He takes on a Cleveland defense on Sunday that is among the league's best in taking the ball away, snagging nine interceptions through six weeks.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Returning to starting job•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Plays second half of blowout loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Returning in backup role•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to be backup in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suspension lifted•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Eligible to return from suspension Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...