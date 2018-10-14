Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Tosses four scores in first start

Winston completed 30 of 41 passes for 395 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 34-29 loss to Atlanta. He added 31 yards on the ground and fumbled twice, but neither was recovered by the defense.

Winston got going early, connecting with Cameron Brate on a 15-yard back-shoulder touchdown for the game's first score. He continued humming from there, spreading the ball around so that seven different receivers ended the game with at least three catches. Winston is a dangerous option in a Buccaneers offense that has proven to be a high-flying attack throughout the early part of this season. Where the concerns might lie is in ball security. He takes on a Cleveland defense on Sunday that is among the league's best in taking the ball away, snagging nine interceptions through six weeks.