Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Turnover machine in loss

Winston (thumb/knee) completed 25 of 48 passes for 335 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in Saturday's 23-20 loss to Houston. He also rushed twice for 16 yards.

Winston got off to a dreadful start, as his first pass was returned for an interception touchdown and the next possession ended with another interception. He was picked off for a third time in the second quarter but found Justin Watson for an eight-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left before halftime to tie the game at 17-17. The second half was less eventful, with Winston's fourth interception dashing any hopes of a comeback with 1:31 remaining. He eclipsed 300 passing yards for the ninth time in his last 10 games but has a 31:28 TD:INT this season, as this was his third game of four-plus interceptions. With the leaky Falcons secondary visiting in Week 17, the risk-taking quarterback should continue to pile up yards, even with top two wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) likely to sit out again.