Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Turnover machine in loss
Winston (thumb/knee) completed 25 of 48 passes for 335 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in Saturday's 23-20 loss to Houston. He also rushed twice for 16 yards.
Winston got off to a dreadful start, as his first pass was returned for an interception touchdown and the next possession ended with another interception. He was picked off for a third time in the second quarter but found Justin Watson for an eight-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left before halftime to tie the game at 17-17. The second half was less eventful, with Winston's fourth interception dashing any hopes of a comeback with 1:31 remaining. He eclipsed 300 passing yards for the ninth time in his last 10 games but has a 31:28 TD:INT this season, as this was his third game of four-plus interceptions. With the leaky Falcons secondary visiting in Week 17, the risk-taking quarterback should continue to pile up yards, even with top two wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) likely to sit out again.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suits up Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Gets questionable tag for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited by fractured thumb•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another milestone passing day•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suiting up as expected•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...