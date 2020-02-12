Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Undergoes vision procedure

Winston has undergone LASIK surgery to improve his vision, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Winston has dealt with nearsightedness since his collegiate days at Florida State, and question marks surrounding his vision resurfaced at the end of the 2019 season when coach Bruce Arians said "[Winston] can't read the scoreboard but he can see the guys in front of him." Whether at the behest of Tampa Bay's coaching staff or via his own discretion, Winston has now undergone a laser-assisted eye procedure with the hope of improving his vision. Of course, it remains to be seen what effect the surgery will ultimately have in potentially enhancing the 26-year-old's accuracy. Winston, who became the first signal-caller in NFL history pass for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions last season, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He also dealt with a fracture in his right thumb during the latter portion of the 2019 campaign.