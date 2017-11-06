Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Underwent X-rays, MRI on Sunday

Winston required X-rays and an MRI after Sunday's loss to the Saints for the AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder along with a rear deltoid issue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Buccaneers have yet to reveal the exam results of the two injuries, which resulted in Winston's early departure Sunday. Winston first sustained the shoulder injury in Week 6 and has seen his effectiveness wane in the last two games, completing 54.9 percent of his passes and throwing no touchdowns against two interceptions. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came on in relief for Winston on Sunday to complete eight of 15 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, would start Week 10 against the Jets in the event Winston is unable to suit up for that contest.