Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Very limited at practice

Winston (shoulder) didn't make any throws during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

Winston was in pads and officially listed as a limited participant, but it doesn't sound as if he did anything to test his injured right shoulder. With the quarterback recovering from an AC joint sprain that held him out for the second half of Sunday's 38-33 loss in Arizona, the Bucs have already made it clear he'll be carefully managed in practice all week. Given the difficult matchup, along with the likelihood he'd still be dealing with some pain, Winston won't make for an attractive Week 7 option even if he ends up playing.