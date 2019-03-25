Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Wants to play at 250 pounds

Winston said he will play at 250 pounds in 2019, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Winston was 231 pounds at the 2015 combine and has been listed at that same weight throughout his NFL career, though he's looked a bit heavier at times. He'll focus on adding muscle this offseason, perhaps preparing to take more hits under new coach Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing even if there's a trade-off in terms of sacks or interceptions. It's an approach that should be familiar, as Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) and interceptions (26) in the league last season. Ryan Fitzpatrick was largely responsible for those drastic numbers, but Winston also contributed by ranking 10th in yards per attempt (7.9) and 31st in interception rate (3.7 percent) out of 33 qualified passers. The Buccaneers have lost Adam Humphries and DeSean Jackson this offseason, but they still retain plenty of firepower with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate (hip) and Breshad Perriman. The 25-year-old quarterback may be looking at his last chance in Tampa Bay, where he's signed through 2019 via the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.