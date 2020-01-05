Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Wearing cast on right thumb
Winston has a full cast on the right thumb injury that he played through down the stretch of the 2019 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Buccaneers termed the issue a slight fracture, which he suffered Week 14 and impacted his practice reps in advance of the final three games. During that span, he tossed 10 interceptions to reach the dubious 30-30 club: he's the only QB in NFL history to record at least 30 touchdowns and 30 picks in the same campaign. He didn't exactly get an endorsement from Bruce Arians following the season finale, with the coach telling Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times the team will make a decision on the signal-caller's future in the next couple weeks. Winston's rookie contract has come to an end, so one of the franchise or transition tags may be his best bet to stick around Tampa Bay.
