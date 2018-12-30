Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Will be Bucs starter in 2019

Winston will return as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback in 2019, according to Adam Schefter on ESPN Sunday Countdown.

Due to a combination of uneven play and off-the-field concerns in his first three campaigns, Winston was a question mark to return to the only home he's known as a professional. Ryan Fitzpatrick's scorching start to the season during Winston's three-game suspension didn't do the latter any favors. However, Winston has settled into a nice groove since Week 11, completing 64.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 300-plus yards twice, and recording nine touchdowns versus three interceptions over the last six games. He also tacked on 149 rushing yards at 5.3 YPC during that span. The preceding has been enough for the Buccaneers to roll with Winston and his team option for 2019.