Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Will be shut down
Winston (shoulder) will be shut down for at least two weeks, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
For the second time in four games, Winston didn't log a second-half snap as the team's medical staff made an executive decision to rule him out Sunday in New Orleans. A subsequent MRI revealed damage aside from the previously-known AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder, spurring Monday's development. While Winston turns his focus to rehabilitation, the Bucs will give Ryan Fitzpatrick at least a few opportunities to direct the offense, starting Sunday versus the Jets.
