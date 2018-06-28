Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Won't appeal suspension
Winston will not appeal his three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Winston -- who issued a statement Thursday apologizing for the incident that led to his suspension -- will thus be eligible to make his regular-season debut Sept. 30, when the Buccaneers face the Bears in Chicago. In his absence, veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick is slated to start the team's first three contests in 2018. In the meantime, Winston is permitted to participate in all of the Buccaneers' preseason activities, including games.
