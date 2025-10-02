Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Absent to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dean (hip) was estimated to be a non-participant at the Buccaneers' walkthrough Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Dean suffered hip and groin injuries in the team's 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, the latter of which he appears to have moved past. The cornerback will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of the team's contest in Seattle on Sunday.
