Dean (knee) is active for Sunday night's wild-card game versus Washington.
Dean will give it a go Sunday after missing the team's regular-season finale against the Saints in Week 18 with a knee injury. The cornerback will be tasked with trying to slow down Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, along with the rest of the Commanders' passing attack in the wild-card round.
