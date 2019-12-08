Play

Dean (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Colts, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Dean will return to action after logging just seven snaps in a Week 13 win over the Jaguars. The rookie will fill a rotational role in the secondary, although his opportunities may be more limited than recent weeks with M.J. Stewart (knee) returning after a three-game absence.

