Dean (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
It's a relatively encouraging sign for Dean after he missed practice Wednesday to start the week. Even so, there may still be outstanding steps before he can clear the league's concussion protocol, and that might not happen before Sunday's game versus the Titans.
