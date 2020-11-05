Dean (illness) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.

Dean missed Wednesday's practice with the undisclosed illness, so it's certainly positive news so see him back on the field so quick. The 2019 third-round pick has been stellar this campaign, logging 39 tackles (33 solo) and an interception through eight games. Now healthy, he'll slot into his usual role as a depth cornerback for Sunday's game against the Saints.

More News