default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dean (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Dean sustained a shoulder injury during the Buccaneers' Week 17 loss to the Dolphins. He did not work in Tuesday's walkthrough nor in Wednesday's practice, so his participation in Thursday's session will shed clarity on his chances of playing against the Panthers on Saturday. Kindle Vildor could draw the start at outside corner if Dean is unable to play.

More News