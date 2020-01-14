Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Busy in rookie season
Dean totaled 21 tackles (16 solo), two interceptions and 17 passes defensed across 13 games during the 2019 season.
The rookie third-round pick was thrust into an expanded role in the second half of the season, logging 41 or more snaps in six of his last nine contests. Dean responded well overall to his baptism by fire, impressively breaking up four or more passes in three separate contests. Although he had a couple of rough patches, Dean ultimately allowed just a 38.0 percent completion rate on passes during which he was the primary defender, and his ball-hawking ways, which date back to a college career at Auburn during which he also picked off a pair of passes and broke up another 17, could boost his IDP value in 2020 if he's able to secure a starting job.
