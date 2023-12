Dean (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Dean finished the week logging back-to-back full practice sessions and his chances of returning from a three-absence looks promising. He has 48 tackles (36 solo) and a fumble recovery in nine games this season. Dean's return would be a welcome one for the Bucs' secondary after starting cornerback Carlton Davis was ruled out for Sunday's game with a groin injury.