Dean (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old exited during the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was unable to return, but it appears the shoulder injury was minor. Dean should continue serving as the nickel cornerback until M.J. Stewart (knee) is cleared to suit up.

