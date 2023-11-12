Dean (concussion) has cleared protocols and will play in Sunday's tilt against the Titans.
Dean fully participated in Friday's practice, which indicated he was progressing in this direction. Barring any setbacks, he should play his usual role at cornerback.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Could play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Won't return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Continues compiling tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Prolific tackle tally in loss•