Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday that Dean is considered day-to-day with a hip flexor strain, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The veteran corner from Auburn played just two defensive snaps before exiting with a hip injury in the Buccaneers' Week 11 loss to the Bills. Dean's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for the Week 12 matchup against the Rams.
