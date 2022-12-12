Dean (toe) is viewed as week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dean avoided a major injury to his big toe in Sunday's blowout loss to the 49ers, but it sounds like he will still need to miss some time. He will likely miss some practice time at a minimum, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Dean sit out come Sunday's game against the Bengals.
