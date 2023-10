Dean recorded eight solo tackles and defensed two passes in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Dean finished fourth in tackles while tying his second-highest tally in that category this season. Dean's pair of defensed passes also marked his first time getting his hands on the ball this season, which, when combined with the 66.7 percent completion rate he's allowed in primary coverage, helps explain why he's on pace for a career-high 107 stops.