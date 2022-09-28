Dean registered six tackles (five solo), including one for loss, during the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers in Week 3.
Dean checked in tied with multiple players for third on the team in tackles during the low-scoring loss. The fourth-year cornerback is off to a very productive start from an IDP perspective, garnering 16 tackles (12 solo) and three defensed passes, including a pair of interceptions, across his first three games while playing at least 60 snaps in each.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Snags pair of picks in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Expected to start Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: In battle for starting spot•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Not listed on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Leaves with injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Exits COVID-19 protocols•