Dean registered six tackles (five solo), including one for loss, during the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers in Week 3.

Dean checked in tied with multiple players for third on the team in tackles during the low-scoring loss. The fourth-year cornerback is off to a very productive start from an IDP perspective, garnering 16 tackles (12 solo) and three defensed passes, including a pair of interceptions, across his first three games while playing at least 60 snaps in each.