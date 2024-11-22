Dean (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Auburn product has missed the Buccaneers' last four games due to a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. However, he has a chance to return to the field Sunday after logging a week of full practice sessions. Dean must still be activated to Tampa Bay's active roster in order to play in Week 12. If he's not activated in time, expect Josh Hayes and Zyon McCollum (hamstring) to serve as the team's top outside corners.