Dean was placed on the league's five-step concussion protocol following Monday's loss to the Rams, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Dean will need to recover on a slightly shortened week in order to play this Sunday against the Chiefs. Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that if Dean is unable to play in Week 12, Ross Cockrell will take over a starting cornerback role.
