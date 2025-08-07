Dean, who's once again projected for the starting left cornerback role this season, recorded two interceptions during Wednesday's training camp practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Dean picked off backup Connor Bazelak but got Baker Mayfield as well, cutting in front of the latter's red-zone pass intended for rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka. The veteran cornerback's previously troublesome knee appears to be back to full health, leaving Dean poised to potentially bounce back from back-to-back injury-hampered seasons where he's suited up for just 25 of a possible 34 regular-season contests.