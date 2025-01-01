Dean (knee) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.

Dean aggravated a knee injury during the Buccaneers' Week 17 win over the Panthers. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against New Orleans on Sunday. Josh Hayes would be in line to serve as the Bucs' second starting outside corner opposite Zyon McCollum if Dean was not cleared to play.