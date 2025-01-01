Dean (knee) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.
Dean aggravated a knee injury during the Buccaneers' Week 17 win over the Panthers. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against New Orleans on Sunday. Josh Hayes would be in line to serve as the Bucs' second starting outside corner opposite Zyon McCollum if Dean was not cleared to play.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Downgraded to out Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Aggravates knee issue Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Ready for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Managing injuries to both knees•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Snags first INT since '22•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Good to go for Week 12•