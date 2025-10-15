Dean tallied four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and an interception in Tampa Bay's win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Dean missed the Week 5 win over the Seahawks with a hip injury but had a dominant outing in his return. The 28-year-old recorded one of the team's two interceptions of Mac Jones in addition to logging his first sack of the season. He will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing in the Week 7 matchup versus the Lions.