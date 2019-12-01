Dean (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dean was forced to exit the game in the second quarter, and as evidenced by this news, will be forced to miss more time. It's likely that the team will have a report on his injury following the game or in the coming days. In his stead, look for Ryan Smith and Mazzi Wilkins to continue to see a bump in depth cornerback reps.