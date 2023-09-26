Dean (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest with the Eagles.
Dean suffered a shoulder injury in the first half and he ultimately will end up remaining on the sidelines for the rest of the game. More information on his status will likely come in the postgame.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Will stay in Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Another multi-interception season•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Full practice Friday•