Dean (knee) will not return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The cornerback dealt with issues to both knees throughout the week but was able to suit up anyway. Dean recorded a solo tackle and a pass breakup before leaving the game. Josh Hayes is his backup.
