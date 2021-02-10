Dean, who totaled four solo tackles and defensed a pass during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, finished the 2020 regular season with 62 tackles (51 solo), one interception, including a pick-six, and seven defensed passes overall across 14 games.

The second-year cornerback took a big step forward in terms of playing time during 2020, as he upped his total snaps from scrimmage from 374 to 708 despite playing just one more game than in his rookie season. Dean wasn't quite as prolific in getting his hands on the ball -- he'd defensed an impressive 17 passes overall in 2019, including two interceptions -- but he allowed a pedestrian 55.9 percent completion rate and 5.6 yards per attempt in primary coverage and then was stellar throughout the team's four-game postseason title run. Dean racked up 16 tackles (15 solo) and three defensed passes overall in that span, and he'll look to make a push to keep a prominent role for the 2021 campaign.