Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Exits game with hip injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dean (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Dean picked up the injury early in the first quarter and is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. Kindle Vildor and Benjamin Morrison are candidates to see more snaps with the first-team defense at outside corner for as long as Dean is out of the game.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Tallies four tackles in Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Records six stops vs. Saints•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Notches another interception Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Dominant in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Making progress with hip injury•