Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Dean is in line to start at cornerback for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Dean has been competing with fellow cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for a starting role opposite of Carlton Davis, but it appears as if the 2019 third-rounder won the positional battle. In 42 career games played, Dean has collected five interceptions and 136 tackles. Murphy-Bunting will likely still be involved in the team's secondary, but he could see increased action if Dean is unable to produce on the field.