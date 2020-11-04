Dean (illness) didn't suit up in Wednesday's practice.

It's unclear how serious the illness is, but it's not expected to be COIVD-19-related. Playing all eight games to this point, the Auburn product has racked up a solid 39 tackles (33 solo), six pass break ups and an interception. If Dean is forced to miss Sunday's game against the Saints, Ross Cockrell would be in line for a slight uptick in snaps.

