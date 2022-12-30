Dean (toe) logged a full practice Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
Dean's ability to practice in full capacity bodes well for his chances to play in Week 17 against Carolina. The cornerback has missed the last two contests while nursing his toe injury, but with Carlton Davis (shoulder) doubtful to play this week, Dean's return would be a significant one. His status is worth monitoring as the game approaches, but all signs point to him making his return to the field versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Limited participant at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Won't return in Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Unavailable for Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Still in walking boot•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Considered week-to-week•
-
Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Won't return Sunday•